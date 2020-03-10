Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,914 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Veoneer worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Veoneer stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Veoneer Inc has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

