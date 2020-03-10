Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $382,396.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00609710 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014188 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.