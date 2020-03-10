Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) is Orinda Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Vereit accounts for about 4.8% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vereit by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vereit by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vereit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 352,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

