Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0039

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Verge has a total market cap of $63.85 million and $1.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coindeal, Graviex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027844 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,197,347,543 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Binance, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Huobi, HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

