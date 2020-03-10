VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Volume Tops $2,151.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $764,353.69 and $2,151.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038862 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000856 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,010.64 or 1.00866055 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00070540 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,580,759 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.