Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Verint Systems worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.