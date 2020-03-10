Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 3.01% of Verisk Analytics worth $736,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.06. 1,038,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.52 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.42.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.