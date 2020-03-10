VeriumReserve Reaches Market Cap of $170,798.47 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $170,798.47 and $222.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,637,398 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

