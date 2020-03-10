Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.79.

TSE:VET traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.92. 7,248,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.65.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

