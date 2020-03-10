Version Trading Down 19% This Week (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Version has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Version coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a total market capitalization of $97,834.05 and approximately $26.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 621,324,388 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

