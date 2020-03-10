Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $13.42 million and $345,003.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003143 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,934.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.02538741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.29 or 0.03393786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00634922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00697821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00085920 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00525708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,805,722 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, YoBit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, QBTC, Bitsane, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

