Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post $42.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the lowest is $41.71 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $163.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $164.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $194.88 million, with estimates ranging from $187.86 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

