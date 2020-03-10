Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.75% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,549,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.63.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.73. 95,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,567. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.