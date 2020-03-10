Vestcor Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 44,723 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ventas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 2,118,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

