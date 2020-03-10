Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $2.50 Million in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.85%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

