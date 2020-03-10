Vestcor Investment Management Corp Invests $2.96 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,672,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,677,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,875,000 after purchasing an additional 292,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,898,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,928,000 after purchasing an additional 377,253 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,146,496 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,693. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 829,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,263. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

