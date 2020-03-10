Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,304,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,463. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

