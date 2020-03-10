Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

