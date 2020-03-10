Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $25,143,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,204,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 126,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 115,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

