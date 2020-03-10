Vestcor Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.20.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.30. 1,748,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

