Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes $2.86 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

NYSE BR traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

