Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes $3.02 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of BA traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,703. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.47, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.34. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $224.37 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

