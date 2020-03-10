Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes $4.04 Million Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,178,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,304,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,433,000 after purchasing an additional 226,069 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after purchasing an additional 221,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

WELL stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.97. 200,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.