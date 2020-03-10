Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

