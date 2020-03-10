Vestcor Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after buying an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

