VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares during the period. VF accounts for about 2.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.95% of VF worth $768,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,300. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

