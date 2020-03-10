Viacoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.93 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $122,555.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00633730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009008 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,165,129 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, OOOBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

