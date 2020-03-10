VIBE Price Tops $0.0120 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $110,289.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

