Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,517 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $262,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,005 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $197.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.88. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

