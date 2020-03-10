Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,475,681 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $183,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

