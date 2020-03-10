Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,492,670 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 631.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of TCF Financial worth $189,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $11,109,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $22,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

TCF opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

