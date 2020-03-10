Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Clorox worth $236,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Clorox by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

