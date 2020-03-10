Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 19,277 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.98% of Landstar System worth $268,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 135,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LSTR opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

