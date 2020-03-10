Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 322,212 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.85% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $159,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $22,672,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,264,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,483,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 326,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

