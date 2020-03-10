Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 715,141 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Devon Energy worth $222,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,166,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 211,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.