Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 889 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.95% of Hubbell worth $156,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,022,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 174.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 137,578 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 52,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

