Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,443.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.