Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Global Payments worth $175,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

GPN opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.48 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average of $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.