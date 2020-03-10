Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of AGCO worth $249,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

AGCO stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

