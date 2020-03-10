Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Darden Restaurants worth $262,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

