Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Motorola Solutions worth $213,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 238,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.19.

MSI stock opened at $165.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $170.29.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.