Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $159.59 Million Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Iqvia worth $159,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after acquiring an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Iqvia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $122.97 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

