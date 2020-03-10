Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $166.31 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.83% of AutoNation worth $166,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after buying an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

