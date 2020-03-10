Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $168.47 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 76,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $168,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

