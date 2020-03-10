Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $170.45 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2,976.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of Genpact worth $170,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Genpact by 134.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of G opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

