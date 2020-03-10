Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $177.49 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,171 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $177,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

