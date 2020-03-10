Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $185.60 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Yum! Brands worth $185,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,858,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

YUM stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

