Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $195.51 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122,496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Paypal worth $195,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Motco increased its position in Paypal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 66,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Paypal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Paypal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.