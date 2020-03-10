Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $216.36 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of AbbVie worth $216,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.