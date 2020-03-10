Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $217.47 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.48% of Cinemark worth $217,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cinemark by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 102,163 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNK opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

